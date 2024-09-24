Police detain Bhumana while taking oath in Tirumala

Tirumala: Former TTD chairman and YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was detained police on Monday, when he was taking an oath at Tirumala temple over the ongoing controversy over using adulterated ghee in making Srivari Laddu Prasadam.

Announcing that he will take an oath on adulteration of laddu issue, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy reached Tirumala at 4 pm on Monday. First, he took holy dip in Pushkarini and went to Akhilandam, in front of the temple main entrance. There, he broke a coconut and gave harathi to the Lord. He swore that he had nothing to do with the purchasing of adulterated ghee, alleging that some people are making such allegations with political motive. ‘If I had committed such a wrong deed, then me and my family will die,” he stated.

At that time, police officials including DSP Vijay Shekar stopped him and sent him to Tirupati in the car.

According to information, police stopped Bhumana at GNC tollgate in Tirumala and told him that they will allow him on condition that he will not make any political comments or speech. They also reportedly took a written agreement from Bhumana.

Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy and YSRCP leaders accompanied the former TTD Chairman in Tirumala.