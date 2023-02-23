  • Menu
Police discharging duties as per rules, says Taneti Vanitha

Home Minister T Vanitha on Wednesday said that the police were discharging their duties following rules and regulations.

Chittoor: Home Minister T Vanitha on Wednesday said that the police were discharging their duties following rules and regulations. They are least interested in politics, she said.

She came down heavily on TDP leaders for making baseless allegations against the police. She pointed out that when TDP leader Pattabhi was admitted to the hospital for tests, the doctors there declared that there was no evidence of any harassment by police.

