Police ensure New Year celebrations incident-free

Tirupati: District Police Department worked with full alert during New Year celebrations across the district, under the direct supervision of District SP L Subba Rayudu, people enjoyed the events peacefully. No unwanted incidents reported anywhere.

As part of the New Year festivities, SP L Subba Rayudu made a field visit. He went to East and M R Palli police stations here on Thursday. There, he joined the staff in celebrating the New Year. He personally fed them cake and filled them with new enthusiasm.

Police conducted wide checks across the district for the New Year. Even at midnight, the SP toured the field to oversee everything.

On the other hand, police registered 444 cases against people who drank alcohol and drove vehicles. They seized the related vehicles.

Police also recommended to the RTO department to temporarily suspend the driving licenses of these people.

SP expressed special thanks to the advance security measures by the district police, New Year celebrations ended successfully without any incidents.

On this occasion, district police expressed special thanks to the district people, various groups, for their cooperation.