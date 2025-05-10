Police hail martyr Murali Naik

An Indian Army jawan, identified as Murali Naik (27) from Kalli Thanda hamlet of Puttagundlapalle village of Gorantla mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district, was martyred during cross-border firing by the Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of Thursday.

According to the local police in Gorantla, Murali Naik, the son of Sri Ram Naik, hailed from a poor agricultural family of the tribal hamlet. Naik was posted along the tense LoC in Jammu & Kashmir when the Pakistan Army resorted to ceasefire violations, launching heavy artillery and mortar attacks, post India’s Operation Sindoor. The young, unmarried jawan was critically hurt and breathed his last while efforts to airlift him to New Delhi went futile.

“We salute Murali Naik’s bravery and dedication. His sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said a police officer who visited the deceased’s hamlet.

Grief engulfed the impoverished tribal community in Kalli Thanda and surrounding hamlets, as news of Naik’s death spread across the district in the morning. Murali Naik is the only son of Mudavath Sriram Naik and Mudavath Jyothi Bai, both working as agricultural labourers in Gorantla mandal. Locals from all over the district rushed to Kalli Thanda to console the grief-stricken family. Incidentally, the entire police administration is fully engaged with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday. The Chief Minister is expected to announce ex gratia to the bereaved family.

The mortal remains of Murali Naik will be reaching the hamlet on Saturday (May 10) morning for the final rites.