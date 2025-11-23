Police hold free eye camp for staff, families

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Rajanna-Sircilla district police on Saturday conducted a free mega eye camp for police personnel and their families at the district police office, in association with Sharath Maxi Vision Eye Hospital.

District SP Mahesh B Gite, who inaugurated the camp, stressed the need for regular health check-ups for police staff, noting that round-the-clock duties often prevent them from prioritising their own health.

He said healthier personnel are better positioned to serve the public efficiently. A team of ophthalmologists carried out detailed eye screenings and provided medication and guidance. Doctors observed that prolonged working hours, field duties and night shifts increase the risk of vision-related issues among police staff.

Additional SP Chandrayya, CIs Ravi, Mogili, Srinivas, Nageshwar Rao, Madhukar, several SIs and a large number of police personnel and their family members attended the camp and availed themselves of the services.