Police interrogate YSRCP leaders over Rentapalla rally

Narasaraopet: Policein Sattenapalli on Sunday questioned several YSRCP leaders, including MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Annabathuni Siva Kumar, along with party leader S Bhargav Reddy, at the Sattenapalli Town Police Station. Their statements were formally recorded. Similarly, MLC and YSRCP leader Talasila Raghuram appeared for questioning at the Sattenapalli Rural Police Station.

The interrogations are part of cases registered against prominent YSRCP figures and 106 party activists. Notices were issued following rallies conducted during former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla village on June 18.

Police allege that these rallies caused inconvenience to the public, patients undergoing treatment at hospitals, and students in schools. Cases have been booked under sections related to the Prevention of Damage to Public Property.

Those named in the cases include former ministers Vidadala Rajini and Ambati Rambabu, former MLAs Annabathuni Siva Kumar, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Namburu Sankara Rao, MLC Talasila Raghuram, and YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash.

Specifically, a case was booked against former minister Ambati Rambabu for allegedly obstructing police officials from discharging their duties during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Rentapalla visit.

Police state that Rambabu removed barricades set up by officers, allowing YSRCP activists to proceed, and engaged in an argument with the police.

Similarly, Bhargav Reddy and Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy are alleged to have violated police orders by gathering party activists and conducting a rally on June 18.