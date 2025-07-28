Police launch intensive searches

Vijayawada: As part of ongoing efforts to curb anti-social activities, the NTR district police have launched a series of intensive checks throughout the city. Anti-Narcotics/Eagle Teams, operating under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners of Police S Kiran Kumar and K Latha Kumari, have been deployed at strategic locations within the limits of Vijayawada Commissionerate. During the course of the operation on Saturday, 163 individuals were counselled, 69 suspected persons were screened using mobile security check devices and 31 individuals found consuming alcohol in public spaces were taken into custody and handed over to respective police stations for further legal action.

The teams also intensified surveillance at high-risk areas and conducted targeted inspections to curb the illegal transportation of liquor, ganja, and other banned substances. In addition, awareness programmes were held in schools, colleges, and public places to educate youth on the ill-effects of ganja consumption and drug abuse. Special attention was given to sensitive zones, with enhanced surveillance set up near women’s hostels to ensure safety and deter unlawful behaviour. The NTR district police urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order and to make the city free from drug menace.