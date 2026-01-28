Police launch road safety mission to curb accidents

Anantapur: With the objective of reducing road accidents and enhancing public awareness on road safety, District Superintendent of Police P Jagadish on Tuesday launched the Road Safety Mission in Anantapur district as part of the 37th Road Safety Month. The mission will be implemented across the district till January 31, with a structured action plan involving large-scale awareness campaigns and strict enforcement of traffic regulations. Addressing the gathering, the SP said the programme aims to build a culture of safe driving and prevent avoidable loss of lives on roads. According to official data, Anantapur district has 34 accident black spots and 27 accident-prone areas.

Though road accidents have shown a decline in 2025 compared to the previous three years, fatalities and serious injuries continue to be a major concern. The SP identified key causes of accidents as non-use of helmets and seat belts, over-speeding, drunken driving, wrong-side driving, improper parking and mobile phone usage while driving. He noted that most accidents occur between 3 pm and midnight, with peak incidents reported between 6 pm and 9 pm, calling for heightened vigilance during these hours. “Road safety is a shared responsibility. We must work together to prevent accidents and save precious lives,” he said.

As part of the mission, awareness programmes will be conducted through schools, colleges, workshops, rallies, posters and video campaigns, along with eye check-up camps for drivers. Enforcement measures include strict action against helmet and seat belt violations, drink-and-drive offences, overloading, and unsafe parking.