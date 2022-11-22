Police rescue woman at Kavali on receiving Disha SOS call

Nellore: Timely response from the police following a Disha SOS call, helped saved life of a woman and protected her from sexual abuse by a gang of three men.

According to District SP Ch Vijaya Rao, the woman was taken to a beach resort at Tummala Penta in Kavali limits and she was abused by the men who had threatened to rape her.

The three men reportedly threatened to kill the woman demanding sexual favours. The woman was scared and finally mustered courage and lodged a complaint with the police through the Disha app SOS call on her phone.

Kavali Rural CI Rajesh received the communication through the app at midnight (1.19 am) and immediately alerted ASI K Sivaiah who was on the night beat and two constables V Murali and S Rajesh Babu. a

The police reached the victim within minutes. They rescued her and arrested the three accused.

SP Vijaya Rao said the Disha app was working as a shield for women in distressful situations. He added that DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy has taken a special initiative on the application and was continuously conducting a special drive for downloads and registrations.

He said millions of women have already downloaded the application and were using it for their protection. He congratulated Kavali Rural CI Rajesh, ASI K Shivaiah, constables V Murali, and S Rajesh Babu and announced rewards for their timely action.

The SP advised women not only to download the application but also to register their names correctly.