Police saved a youngster suicide attempt

Tirupati: Tirupati Urban Police has prevented a youngster from a suicide attempt on Tuesday here.

while police are in rounds at cotton mill railway track along with SP escort party at 5.30 pm, They found one person by name SK Saleem, age 28 yrs, s/o Ishak from Orissa working in Hyundai company here. He was in the drunken stage and doing video call to his family and informed them he is going to commit suicide.

When the cops noticed this immediately rushed there on a railway track and rescued him. Later they called his wife and cousin, after giving the counselling Cops handed over him to his family.