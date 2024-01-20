  • Menu
Police seize 95 kg ganja, arrest 3

Police with seized ganja and accused persons in Vizianagaram on Friday
Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police arrested three persons and seized around 95 kg ganja on Friday. S Mahendra, trainee DSP along with his team conducted vehicle checking after getting concrete information regarding ganja transportation and stopped a car, which is going toward Visakhapatnam from Odisha and checked the vehicle.

They found 95 kg processed ganja , which was being transported to Kerala by road. Passengers in the car, SV Sreejith, S Nissam and Sujith Ramaswamy of Kerala were taken into custody and questioning for further details. Bobbili DSP P Sridhar, Gajapathinagaram CI S V Prabhakar also participated in the operation.

