Live
- Naidu vows to develop Seema on all fronts
- Hyderabad CCS police finds IP address in governor's X handle hack case
- Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju's family to hold medical camp in Mogalturu on his birthday anniversary
- Pit Bull Attack On Toddler Raises Concerns Over Stray Menace In Delhi Neighborhood
- Ruling YSRCP faces litmus test in Kovvur, Gopalapuram
- PM keen on 500 GW of renewable energy: IREDA chief
- Fate of YSRCP MLAs in 3 seats yet to be decided
- Madireddy Omkareshwar Reddy to present awards to winners of Adudam Andhra games
- Panyam MLA to hold a program in Markapuram tomorrow
- Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee
Just In
Police seize 95 kg ganja, arrest 3
Highlights
Vizianagaram police arrested three persons and seized around 95 kg ganja on Friday.
Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram police arrested three persons and seized around 95 kg ganja on Friday. S Mahendra, trainee DSP along with his team conducted vehicle checking after getting concrete information regarding ganja transportation and stopped a car, which is going toward Visakhapatnam from Odisha and checked the vehicle.
They found 95 kg processed ganja , which was being transported to Kerala by road. Passengers in the car, SV Sreejith, S Nissam and Sujith Ramaswamy of Kerala were taken into custody and questioning for further details. Bobbili DSP P Sridhar, Gajapathinagaram CI S V Prabhakar also participated in the operation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS