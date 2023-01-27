Police seize maoist dump at Andhra-Odisha border in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

The police have seized a huge dump belonging to the Maoists on the Andhra-Odissa border of the Alluri Sitamaraju district. A large number of weapons and explosives were seized in the Georgebatta forest area of Tulsi forest bordering the two states. An air pistol barrel granite launcher, 13 containers of land mines, and one SLR gun along with 113 types of materials, explosive materials, and revolutionary literature were seized.



Keeping an eye on the movements of the Maoists, the police of both states are conducting checks everywhere. Against this backdrop, this dump was found.

After the discovery of this dump, police enhanced the inspections. There was a tense situation in the area as a large number of weapons were discovered. The police suspect that the Maoists are planning for large-scale destruction.