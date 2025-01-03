Police selections under strict norms: SP

Vizianagaram: The district police are taking strict measures while conducting events for the candidates for the selection process.

The state government is recruiting 3,580 civil and 2,520 special police constable posts and the Vizianagaram alone has 134 civil constable vacancies. The police parade ground is the main venue for all the physical tests like running, high jump and long jump.

As many as 9,152 candidates from this Vizianagaram district are taking part in selection process. SP Vakul Jindal said that every day 600 candidates will be called for the selection process and it will be continued till January 22. He said that all facilities, including medical team along with ambulance, will be made available here to help the candidate in case of need.

“We are availing technology to track the performance of the candidates during running event. The radio frequency identification devices are being used for measuring accurate time during 100 metre, 1,600 metre running. There is no scope for malpractices and the candidates is advised to not to approach any middlemen,” he said.