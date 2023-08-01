  • Menu
Police will be in forefront to resolve public issues: SP Malika Garg

Prakasam SP Malika Garg interacting with the complainants during Spandana programme in Ongole on Monday
Prakasam district SP Malika Garg assured the public that the district police would be in the forefront in resolving their issues. The district police organised Spandana at the district police office, along with the other police stations in the district on Monday.

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg assured the public that the district police would be in the forefront in resolving their issues. The district police organised Spandana at the district police office, along with the other police stations in the district on Monday. During Spandana held at the district police office, the SP received 89 grievances from the public from various places in the district. She personally interacted with the complainants, learned about their issues, and assured them that justice will be done for the victims. The SP spoke to the local police officers through video conference in front of the complainants and ordered them to update her on the action taken on the urges from time to time.

Of the 89 urges received by the police, the authorities observed that most of them are for the resolution of disputes and differences between family members and domestic violence, and to bring consensus between parties on the borders and distribution of land and

assets.

Additional SP admin K Nageswara Rao, Additional SP crime SV Sridhar Rao, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, Ongole DSP Narayana Swamy Reddy, traffic DSP Srinivasa Rao, DLSA panel advocate BV Sivaramakrishna and other staff participated in the Spandana

programme.

