Political equations may change in Srikakulam after MLC polls

Srikakulam: With YSRCP Tekkali Assembly segment in-charge Duvvada Srinivas nominated for MLC post under MLAs quota, political equations may change in Tekkali Assembly segment and in Srikakulam district.

Duvvada Srinivas is the strong follower of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and he is maintaining close relations with the CM. During the recent gram panchayat elections, Duvvada Srinivas handled the peculiar situation at Nimmada village effectively without taking assistance from any other leaders in the district. Nimmada is the native village of the TDP state president and MLA K Atchannaidu. Duvvada Srinivas was defeated by TDP candidate K Rammohan Naidu with narrow margin of 9,000 votes in the 2019 general elections from the Srikakulam Lok Sabha segment.



Internal rifts also have been continuing among YSRCP leaders in the Tekkali segment. Former Union Minister and YSRCP Srikakulam Lok Sabha segment president Dr Killi Kruparani, Kalinga Corporation Chairman Perada Tilak and Duvvada Srinivas are maintaining three different groups within the YSRCP.

As a result of these rifts among the YSRCP leaders, opposition TDP is benefitted in recent gram panchayat elections also. With the announcement of Duvvada Srinivas candidature for the MLC post under the MLAs quota, the election will be a formal procedure. So far, Duvvada Srinivas is representing before officials as an in-charge for Tekkali segment from ruling YSRCP. After the MLC elections, Duvvada will work to prove his stamina which will cause suffocative situation to other leaders from the ruling party in the district.