Political legacy proves a boon for Palakonda MLA

Srikakulam : An ardent TDP supporter with strong political legacy, Nimmaka Jayakrishna joined Jana Sena Party (JSP) before the recent elections and emerged victorious for the first time to enter the Assembly.

Born in Rajapuram village in Veeraghattam mandal, MSc post-graduate Jayakrishna’s father Nimmaka Gopala Rao joined TDP when it was set up by NT Rama Rao and continued in the party till his last breath in 2010.

Gopala Rao was elected as MLA from Kotturu as TDP nominee for four times in 1983, 1989, 1994 and 1999 elections. He was defeated in 1985 and 2004 elections in Kotturu and after merger of Kotturu into Palakonda constituency, Gopala Rao contested in 2009 elections but lost.

Earlier, Kotturu Assembly seat was reserved for ST category and it was merged in Palakonda Assembly seat after delimitation before 2009 elections which is also ST reserved.

Following the death of his father, Jayakrishna emerged as a leader and contested for the first time from Palakonda on TDP ticket in 2014 elections but lost to YSRCP candidate Viswasarayi Kalavathi. Again in 2019 elections, he was defeated by the same candidate. However, in 2024 elections, Jayakrishna was elected as MLA on JSP ticket defeating his old opponent YSRCP’s Kalavathi.

Previous Kotturu and present Palakonda Assembly constituencies are backward and remote areas where tribals, SC and BC communities are more in number. Jayakrishna’s father Gopala Rao won the confidence of the people there and even opposition parties have never levelled any allegations against him. Jayakrishna also maintained the same ethical values and always he is available to the people.