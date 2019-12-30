Political parties gear up for local body polls: Minister B Satyanarayana

Kadapa: As Municipal Administration Minister B Satyanarayana has given indication for the conduct of elections to the local bodies in February 2020, all major political parties are gearing up for the polls.

Elections will be held for Zilla Parishad, Municipalities, Kadapa Municipal Corporation and panchayats in the district. Candidates from five major political parties YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena, and Congress party will be in the fray for the forthcoming polls to local bodies.

But the major fight will be between YSRCP and TDP, political circles opine. TDP national president N Chandra babu Naidu who visited the district for 3 days from 25th to 27th November directed the party leaders to work hard to win more number of seats.

Several sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPTCs and government employees are not happy with the present government as they were excluded from Rythu Bharosa scheme, he felt. The TDP chief also directed the party cadres to work with some understanding with Congress and Jana Sena in the elections.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who visited the district for three days from 23rd to 25th December, launched election campaign by sanctioning funds in big way for various works like underground drainage, roads, drinking water schemes, facilities to Jammalamadugu, Mydukuru, Pulivendula and Rayachoti municipalities in the district.

BJP which gained strength after joining of former minister C Adinarayana Reddy, R S member CM Ramesh also plans to secure Jammalamadugu and Proddaturu municipalities by having some understanding with TDP.

Meanwhile JSP chief Pawan Kalyan who also visited the district in November directed the party local leadership to make alliance with any political party except YSR congress.

Indian National Congresh which has 15 to 20 percent traditional vote bank, is confident of some seats by highlighting anti-people policies the government.