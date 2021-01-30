Political parties only use Kapus for political gain: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Stating that the political parties have been using the Kapu community which consists of 27 per cent of the total population of the State as mere vote bank, Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan said the community should reach a position of ruling from the present depending nature.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Kapu community is prevented from political empowerment right from British regime to the present day.

The Jana Sena chief said the political parties which are in power are using the Kapu community for their political gain depriving them of their right share in political empowerment.

Citing the remarks of Rammanohar Lohia in his book in 1959 that the communities having major population were deprived of political empowerment in the State, he said a political disparity has been continuing towards Kapu community till today.

The Jana Sena Chief said that the political parties which have been in power for the past several decades following divide and rule policy by providing reservation to some section of people and dividing kapus as Toorpu Kapus and Munnur Kapus.

He said Kapu the community should rise to such a level that any leader even Jagan Mohan Reddy or Chandrababu Naidu should come to them and they should not be in a state to beg them for posts.

Referring to YSRCP govt's policy towards Kapu community, Pawan Kalyan said that of the 40 lakh Kapu women only two and half lakh kapu women are getting benefit under Kapu Nestam.

Pawan Kalyan said that if the Kapu community achieves political empowerment it will help to pave way for political empowerment to other backward communities which comprise of majority of population. The Jana Sena chief made it clear that the party will extend support to the Kapu community for their political empowerment.

Earlier, the Jana Sena chief discussed with members of Kapu Samkshema Sena led by former Minister Ch Harirama Jogaiah.