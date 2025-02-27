Polling begins for MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh

Polling for the graduate and teacher MLC elections in the Telugu states commenced at 8 am on Thursday and will run until 4 pm. In Andhra Pradesh, elections are taking place for two graduate and one teacher MLC seats, while Telangana voters are casting their ballots for two teacher and one graduate MLC positions. The vote counting is scheduled for March 3.

Initial reports indicate that polling in the Krishna and Guntur districts has begun smoothly, with Section 144 enforced and enhanced security measures at polling stations. Special surveillance, including CCTV cameras, has been deployed at areas identified as problematic. Eight polling centres in West Godavari district, particularly in Narsapuram and Mogalthur, have been secured by local police.

In Gudivada constituency, the polling has begun with graduates actively participating in the democratic process. A total of 10 polling stations are set up in Gudivada town and 13 in surrounding rural areas, with stringent measures in place to ensure safety at these sites. Polling has also commenced in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts, where teachers are exercising their voting rights.

Approximately 662,000 graduates are eligible to vote across Krishna, Guntur, and both Godavari districts, with around 60 candidates contesting in these areas. Officials have established 939 polling stations in total. In Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, 10 candidates are competing for the teacher MLC position, with 22,493 teachers participating in the voting process at 123 designated polling stations.