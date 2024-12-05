Polling begins for Teachers quota MLC by-rlections in East and West Godavari

Polling for the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) by-elections in the erstwhile West Godavari and East Godavari districts has commenced today, with voting taking place from 8 AM to 4 PM.

In the Eluru district alone, there are a total of 2,667 registered voters. The electoral process is facilitated through 20 polling stations that have been established across 20 mandals in the West Godavari district, where the total number of voters stands at 3,729.

To ensure a smooth and secure polling experience, Section 144 has been implemented in the vicinity of the polling stations. Voters are casting their ballots through the traditional ballot method.

Teachers in the region are gearing up for what is anticipated to be a competitive and closely contested election, as they prepare to engage actively in the electoral process within the Godavari districts.