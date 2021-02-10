Polling peaceful in 10 mandals in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: First phase polling for gram panchayat elections went off peacefully in 10 mandals across the district on Tuesday.

Elections were held for 282 village panchayats in all the 10 mandals. Total contested candidates are 720 for sarpanch posts in all the 282 panchayats. Polling was also held for 1,666 wards. Total contested candidates are 3,569 in 1,666 wards. In all, 2,106 polling centres were set up for first phase polling.

Polling process started at 6.30 am and concluded by 3.30 pm. Polling percentage recorded in the district was 75.77. Later, counting started at the same village panchayats.

At Yambaram village, 86-year-old woman died after casting her vote and she was identified as K Appamma. At Nimmada village in Kotabommali mandal in Tekkali Assembly segment, TDP State president and MLA K Atchannaidu and Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu casts their votes.

After getting released from the district central prison on Tuesday morning, Atchannaidu rushed to his native village Nimmada and exercised his franchise for panchayat elections. For the panchayat, elections were held after 40 years for sarpanch and ward member posts.