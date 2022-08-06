Polycet-2022 options entry from Aug 12

Guntur: Polycet-2022 options entry has been postponed from August 6 to August 12. The Department of Technical Education issued orders to this effect on Friday.

Options entry will be allowed from August 12 instead of August 6. August 11 is the last date for certificate verification at HLCs and options entry will start on August 12. Change of options will be allowed on August 17. Release of allotments will be held on August 20.

The Department of Technical Education issued orders to this effect for the convenience of the students, who passed SSC ASE and secured ranks in the Polycet-2022 and seeking admissions into diploma courses.

Meanwhile, as many as 293 candidates attended for certificates verification at MBTS Nallapadu in Guntur city on Friday, according to coordinator and MBTS Nallapadu principal KV Ramana Rao.