Pomp, gaiety mark Rathotsavam in Srisailam

Kurnool: The authorities of Srisailam temple organised Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam on Friday. At the Rathotsavam, Rathanga Puja, Rathanga Homam and Rathanga Bali programmes were organised according to the tradition and pumpkins, coconuts and cooked rice was offered as Satwikabali. Later Rathotsavam was organised after Swami, Ammavarlu were seated on the chariot.

It is said that by having Rathotsava darshan, all evils will be destroyed and every wish would be fulfilled. The Ratham (chariot) was decorated with 11 varieties of flowers. Teppotsavam was also organised to the presiding deities at the temple pushkarani.

Prior to Teppotsavam, Shodashopachara prayers have been offered to Swami, Ammavarlu at the temple premises. Later, the Utsava moorthis were taken up to Pushkarani from temple Rajagopuram to Pushpalankruta (flowered chariot) palliki and special prayers were offered after they are seated on the specially designed theppa (boat).

Later, Teppotsavam was organised amid playing spiritual music and reciting veda mantras. The Teppa (boat) was decorated with various kinds of flowers and lightning. The teppotsa darshan would bring prosperity, freed from enemies and the wishes would be fulfilled.

Prior to Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam, the authorities of Srisailam temple offered special prayers to Swami, Ammavarlu. Even the prayers were also offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy at Yogasala. Later Mandapa Aradhana, Panchavarachanas, Shiva Panchakshri, Nithyahavana, Rudra and Chandi homam were also organised.