Poor drainage facility poses threat to public health

Srikakulam : Poor sanitation is posing threat to public health in Srikakulam city. Due to lack of proper drainage facility and lethargic attitude of the sanitary wing, public health officials of the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) sanitary conditions turned worst in the city.

Drain water is stagnated on roads and drains due to which mosquitoes menace is increasing and posing threat to public health.

The medical and health department officials are conducting awareness camps by explaining precautionary measures to the residents of the Srikakulam city on prevention of seasonal ailments and mosquito related disease. Due to lack of facility to discharge rain and drain water and also apathy of officials in removing stagnation of water on vacant sites and roads seasonal ailments and mosquito related diseases are spreading rampantly in Srikakulam city during every rainy season. Previously, underground (UG) and open drains were proposed for the Srikakulam city for quick discharge of rain, drain water and to prevent mosquitoes.

But, both the projects have been kept in cold storage for the last 20 years.

In addition, elected body has not been in existence for the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) since 2010 as a result all the development projects have been neglected here. Residents of Konna Veedhi, Illisupuram, Balaga, RK Nagar, Relli Veedhi, Rythu Bazar area, Krishna park, MahaLaxmi Nagar, LBS colony, PSNM school area, Gonti Veedhi, One way traffic road, Vamsadhara office area, Bondilipuram, ASN colony, TilakNagar, Dwaraka Nagar, Sana Veedhi, DCCBE Colony and Govinda Nagar residents are facing difficulties during every rainy season due to lack of proper drainage and sanitation facility.