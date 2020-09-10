Poor quality in Tirupati sports complex works

Tirupati: the It may be noted that Municipal Corporation of Tirupati had taken Sri Srinivasa Sports complex developmental works to create various amenities for sportsmen and women, in this regard works were started long back for Swimming pool development, construction of multi-sports play area for children, laying of synthetic turf for the tennis court, laying of wooden floor for shuttle court.

But the contractor concerned had completed the swimming pool works 8 months ago, as per the smart city work guidelines quality was not maintained by the contractor. After completion of swimming pool works below 8 months tiles flooring was totally damaged. Recently this issue came to light in MCT Commissioner PS Girisha inspection. In this connection, the commissioner has given a strong warning to the contractor civic body will not pay the bills to the contractor concerned. Officials noticed that toilet washbasins and other infrastructure were also not properly fitted by the contractor.

And also children's multi-play area work was not completed so far. Just only they laid concrete foundations and abandoned the remaining works. Even cricket net practice arena work was also under pending since last one and half year. It is learnt that a total of 90 lakhs was spent by the civic body for these works. Lack of poor quality and maintenance of the sports complex, many sportsmen are unable to use these facilities.

And also many parents are waiting to join their children for coaching in various sports and games.