Poor sanitation in Dowleswaram irks collector P Prasanthi

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanthi has expressed displeasure over poor sanitation at Dowleswaram Panchayat of Rajahmundry Rural Constituency.

On Monday, she visited the panchayat along with Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary. Panchayat secretaries should take proper precautions in the matter of sanitation, and services of staff should be fully utilised, she said. She questioned why there is laxity in sanitation services despite the presence of more than 140 sanitation workers.

The District Panchayat Officer was directed to submit a report containing the attendance details of the sanitation staff. Collector said that there are no traces of work of the staff anywhere. She directed to prepare a special action plan in terms of the cleanliness of the environment so that seasonal diseases do not spread.

Seeing the encroachments on the sewage drains in Dowleswaram Panchayat, collector immediately asked the owners of the respective houses to take steps to remove them voluntarily. Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said that in view of the increasing population, the drainage system should be developed accordingly.

A plan has been prepared for the development of the drainage system which will cost Rs 3 crore, he said. He urged the collector to release the funds to take up the works immediately.