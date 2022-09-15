Poor's dream of owning house will be fulfilled: Collector Dilli Rao

Vijayawada (NTR district): District Collector S Dilli Rao along with YSRCP Vijayawada East In-charge Devineni Avinash conducted door-to-door campaign in the East Assembly Constituency as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme and interacted with people, listened to their grievances.

On Wednesday, they held a campaign in Punnamma Thota of 19th Division in Vijayawada. The District Collector said that the programme's aim was to know the people's problems and solve them at their doorstep. He said that they allocated Jagananna houses to about 35 families who live on the banks of the Bandar canal at Godavarru and another six families whose applications were delayed would also get houses in the second phase.

The collector promised Muslims to construct Shadi Khana at R&B vacant land near YV Rao Hospital with the permission of the government. Rao promised to an old couple A Ramulu and Parvathi to sanction a house in the Jagananna Colony and to undertake cataract surgery for them.

Avinash said that in his constituency every eligible person would be benefited. He also said that they will construct a Dobhikhana at a cost of Rs 9.75 lakh. Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga and others participated.