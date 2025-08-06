Port call helps in strengthening India-Philippines maritime ties

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ongoing operational deployment to South East Asia, Indian Naval Ships INS Delhi (guided missile destroyer), INS Shakti (fleet tanker), and INS Kiltan (anti-submarine warfare corvette) of the Eastern Fleet, concluded their port call at Manila, Philippines.

The ships, under the Command of Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), on departure engaged in bilateral maritime exercise with the Philippine Navy ships on August 3 and 4. The FOCEF called on senior leaders of the Philippines, including Rear Admiral Joe Anthony C Orbe, Commander Philippine Fleet, Lt Gen Jimmy D Larida, Vice Chief of Staff Armed Forces of Philippines, Ignacio B. Madriaga, Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning and Vice Admiral Edger Ybanez, Deputy Commandant for Operations Philippines Coast Guard, underscored the growing strategic convergence between the two maritime nations and reflected a shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific during the high-level interactions.

The engagements reaffirmed the commitment of both the sides, upholding a rules-based international order and strengthening maritime collaboration.

A deck reception hosted onboard INS Shakti provided an opportunity for further interaction among dignitaries including Ambassador of India to Philippines Harsh Kumar Jain, and senior officials from the Philippine Navy and government. The event served to foster and enhance warmth and mutual goodwill between India–Philippines ties.

Professional exchanges including cross deck visits, subject matter expert exchanges and operational planning were a key element of the visit that allowed the exchange of best practices, strengthened mutual understanding and reinforced shared commitment to maritime cooperation for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. A bilateral maritime exercise conducted at sea demonstrated high levels of coordination through tactical manoeuvres, and communication drills, further enhancing operational synergy between the two navies.

The ships were also opened for visitors, welcoming personnel from the Philippine Navy, government officials, students, and members of the Indian community. These interactions promoted maritime awareness and highlighted the Indian Navy’s professionalism and technological capability. Indian Navy personnel visited the Friendship Home Father Luis Amigó Orphanage in Manila, and spent time with children. Friendly sports events between personnel of both navies brought an informal yet impactful dimension to the visit. These activities nurtured camaraderie, team spirit, mutual respect and assisted in building trust and people-to-people ties that go beyond the uniform.

The port call to the Philippines marked a significant milestone in strengthening India–Philippines maritime partnership. Through high-level diplomacy, operational engagement, cultural exchanges, and community outreach, the Indian Navy reaffirmed its role as a dependable and cooperative maritime partner, committed to promoting peace, stability, and shared progress in the Indo-Pacific.