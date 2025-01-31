Port sets a new record in manganese ore handling

Visakhapatnam: In a significant achievement, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set a new record in manganese ore handling with the successful loading of 22,746 metric tonnes (MT) of manganese ore in bulk onto MV NBA VIVA at VSPL berth (east quay-8). This milestone surpasses the previous record of 22,359 MT which was loaded onto MV Somnath at east quay-7 last August for Rashmi Cement Limited and others.

Bothra Shipping Services served for this operation, ensuring smooth and efficient cargo handling. This accomplishment underscores the efficiency and operational capabilities of Visakhapatnam Port in facilitating large-scale export activities.

The port has demonstrated continuous improvement in infrastructure, cargo-handling technology and logistical expertise, enabling faster turnaround times and enhanced operational efficiency. The latest record further strengthens Visakhapatnam Port’s position as a major hub for bulk cargo handling.

As per the latest manganese ore handling data, the port has successfully handled a total of 3,134,058 MT of manganese ore through 98 vessels from last April to January 29th. Comparatively, the port handled 25.14 lakh MT of manganese ore till the same date last year, showcasing a significant rise in cargo volume. This highlights the port’s growing prominence in the export of bulk commodities and its contribution to India’s trade and economy.

Additionally, VPA sets another milestone by handling the highest manganese ore in bulk discharged in a calendar month. Last May, the VPA discharged 4,37,270 MT of manganese ore in bulk from 17 vessels, surpassing its previous record set in July 2023. This historic achievement rewrites VPA’s legacy in its 90 years of glorious history, reinforcing its position as a premier port for bulk cargo operations.

Further cementing its position as a leader in bulk cargo handling, Visakhapatnam Port efficiently handled the largest cargo vessel ever at the port. The MV Huahine, with a length overall (LOA) of 299.92-mt and a beam of 50-mt, arrived at Vizag Port last July and berthed at VGCB for the discharge of 1,99,900 MT of manganese ore.

Building upon this achievement, VPA set another record by handling an even larger vessel, the MV Pink Sands. The vessel which arrived recently was berthed at VGCB and discharged 2,04,500 MT of Manganese Ore.