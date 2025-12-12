Strict Security Measures Announced for Gadwal Local Body Elections on December 11

Gadwal: Ahead of the first phase of local body elections in Gadwal, Dharur, Gattu, and KT Doddi mandals on December 11, the Jogulamba Gadwal District Police have announced strict security measures to ensure peaceful polling.

Section 144 (BNSS 163) has been imposed, banning gatherings of five or more people within 100 meters of polling stations. A silent period is in effect from 5 PM on December 9 until polling ends, prohibiting all campaigning, rallies, and loudspeaker use.

Liquor shops will remain closed from December 9, 5 PM to December 12, 10 AM, and action will be taken against anyone found possessing or transporting illegal liquor. Booths are not permitted within 200 meters of polling centers, and only plain voter slips without candidate names or symbols may be used.

Electronic devices are banned inside and around polling stations, and voters are urged to leave the area immediately after casting their vote. Victory rallies after polling are also prohibited.

District SP T. Srinivasa Rao requested the public to cooperate with police to ensure smooth, fair, and peaceful elections.