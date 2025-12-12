MA&UD gives its nod for devpt of Annuity Model Roads

Visakhapatnam: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders approving the development of Annuity Model Roads in Visakhapatnam.

Based on these orders, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg inspected the road from the Car Shed to PM Palem in Zone-II limits on Thursday.

He was accompanied by GVMC chief engineer PV Satyanarayana Raju, chief city planner A Prabhakar Rao, zonal commissioner Ayyappa Naidu, and other engineering and town planning officials.

The Commissioner informed that the Principal Secretary of MA&UD, S Suresh Kumar, issued approval orders on Wednesday for the development of 88.35-km of city roads in Visakhapatnam.

This project will be implemented under the PPP–Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) with an estimated cost of Rs.306.95 crore, entirely through GVMC’s internal revenue sources without including any government grant. As per government directions, the Commissioner said, the corporation will strictly adhere to all aspects relating to project feasibility, quality assurance, risk sharing and project monitoring.

The corporation is moving swiftly to elevate city road infrastructure to match with modern standards.

As part of the project, road widening, centre medians, greenery plantation, road marking and painting, road studs and signage, drains and drain covering slabs, footpaths, cable ducts, street lighting, bus stops, seating benches, dustbins, hoardings, beautification with ornamental plants will be taken up.

Superintendent engineer Shantiraj, DCP Haridas, ACP Shastri, APUIAML representatives, and other officials participated in the programme.