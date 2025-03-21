Live
Posani Krishna Murali Granted Bail Amid
YSRCP leader and film actor Posani Krishna Murali has been granted bail by the Guntur CID court following his recent arrest for making inappropriate comments about Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh Naidu. Currently on judicial remand at Guntur district jail, Posani was scheduled to remain detained until the 23rd of this month.
The CID had previously taken him into custody for one day, and despite a hearing, there were attempts by the officials to detain him again. However, the court ultimately allowed for his release on bail.
Posani has faced legal troubles in the past, with multiple cases registered against him across the state, resulting in three arrests and subsequent bail grants. Recently, despite expectations of his release, the CID unexpectedly issued a PT warrant leading to his production in the Guntur court, which remanded him until the 23rd and permitted a day of CID custody.
As the legal saga continues, there is considerable speculation regarding whether district police will attempt to arrest him again with a new PT warrant or if he will finally be released. Reports suggest that Posani may be freed as early as tomorrow (Saturday) morning.