Posani Krishna Murali shifted to jail

Live
- Hyderabad Metro to Build Skywalks at All Stations for Safer Pedestrian Movement
- Two dead as boat overturns Ilin Godavari at Rajahmundry
- Gouds blame Minister Jupally for Neera cafe shutdown
- Chodaganga Deva’s great contributions are overlooked
- MacBook Air M4: Expected Launch, Price in India, Design, and Features
- Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign woman’s thigh sparks outrage
- Jajpur: Woman kills husband, buries body in backyard
- Two arrested in murder case
- Strive to make Anantapur free off child marriages: Collector Vinod
- Jharsuguda ‘Best Emerging Hockey Dist’
Just In
Highlights
Guntur: YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has been shifted to Narasaraopet Two-Town Police Station from Rajampet on Monday in the backdrop of cases booked against him in Narasaraopet police station for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.
Narasaraopet police booked cases against him under Section-153, 504, 67 of IPC. Based on the PT warrant, Narasaraopet police took him into custody. Police produced him in Narasaraopet court which remanded him for 14 days. Initially, he was shifted to Narasaraopet sub-jail.
Later, he was shifted to Guntur district jail in Guntur city. Police booked 17 cases against him at various police stations in the state.
