  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Posani Krishna Murali shifted to jail

Posani Krishna Murali shifted to jail
x
Highlights

YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has been shifted to Narasaraopet Two-Town Police Station from Rajampet on Monday

Guntur: YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has been shifted to Narasaraopet Two-Town Police Station from Rajampet on Monday in the backdrop of cases booked against him in Narasaraopet police station for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Narasaraopet police booked cases against him under Section-153, 504, 67 of IPC. Based on the PT warrant, Narasaraopet police took him into custody. Police produced him in Narasaraopet court which remanded him for 14 days. Initially, he was shifted to Narasaraopet sub-jail.

Later, he was shifted to Guntur district jail in Guntur city. Police booked 17 cases against him at various police stations in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick