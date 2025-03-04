Posani Krishna Murali shifted to jail

Guntur: YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has been shifted to Narasaraopet Two-Town Police Station from Rajampet on Monday in the backdrop of cases booked against him in Narasaraopet police station for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Narasaraopet police booked cases against him under Section-153, 504, 67 of IPC. Based on the PT warrant, Narasaraopet police took him into custody. Police produced him in Narasaraopet court which remanded him for 14 days. Initially, he was shifted to Narasaraopet sub-jail.

Later, he was shifted to Guntur district jail in Guntur city. Police booked 17 cases against him at various police stations in the state.