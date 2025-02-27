Posani Krishna Murali undergoes medical tests, to be presented in court

Live
YSRCP leader and well-known film actor Posani Krishna Murali was brought to the Obulavaripalle Police Station after being detained at My Home Bhuja in Rayadurgam, Hyderabad
YSRCP leader and well-known film actor Posani Krishna Murali was brought to the Obulavaripalle Police Station after being detained at My Home Bhuja in Rayadurgam, Hyderabad. Following his detention, Posani underwent medical examinations supervised by government doctor Gurumahesh at the police station.
His statement was subsequently recorded by Railway Kodur Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu. Reports suggest that Posani Krishna Murali is expected to be presented in the Railway Kodur court today.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister Kollu Ravindra has stated that Posani Krishna Murali was arrested according to the law and opined that nobody will be spared if they don't respect law.
