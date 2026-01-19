Post-Sankranti passenger rush continues at PNBS

Vijayawada: Passenger rush continuedat the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada on Sunday as people who had travelled to their native places to celebrate the Sankranti festival began returning to their workplaces and educational institutions. Large crowds were seen at the bus terminal, particularly at platforms catering to long-distance services.

Commuters were heading in large numbers to major destinations such as Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Hyderabad, as well as several towns across Telangana. There was also heavy demand for bus services to metropolitan cities, including Chennai and Bengaluru, resulting in crowded platforms and long queues at ticket counters.

Among all routes, Vijayawada–Hyderabad services witnessed the highest passenger turnout. From early morning, buses operating towards Hyderabad were packed, with passengers waiting for the next available service. In response to the surge, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials deployed additional staff and arranged a large number of special buses to manage the rush efficiently.

APSRTC authorities stated that adequate special services were being operated to ensure that passengers could travel without major inconvenience. Extra buses were pressed into service based on demand, especially during peak hours, and special counters were set up to facilitate faster ticketing. Officials also monitored crowd movement to prevent overcrowding and ensure passenger safety.

Despite the heavy rush, operations at PNBS remained orderly due to coordinated efforts by APSRTC staff, security personnel, and volunteers. Passengers appreciated the arrangements made by the transport corporation, stating that the availability of frequent bus services helped reduce waiting time.

APSRTC officials said the special bus services would continue over the next few days as the post-Sankranti return rush is expected to persist. They advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and make use of online booking facilities to avoid last-minute inconvenience.