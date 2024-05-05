  • Menu
Postal ballot process begins in Srikakulam

Government employees allotted for election duties stand in queue lines to submit their postal ballots in Srikakulam on Saturday

Srikakulam : Postal ballot polling processes began in all eight Assembly constituency headquarters in Srikakulam district on Saturday. The process will continue for three days at the constituency headquarters and the concerned constituency returning officers have made all arrangements for peaceful conduct of the process.

Last date for casting of vote through the postal ballot is May 6. All the employees who are assigned for general elections duties on May 13 can utilise their vote through postal ballot system. Employees stood in queue lines to utilise their votes in all eight Assembly constituency headquarters of Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa, Pathapatnam and Etcherla across the district on Saturday.

