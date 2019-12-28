Poster on general strike released in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: INTUC district leader T Prasad said that nationwide general strike will be held on January 8, protesting against the anti-labor policies of the BJP government.

A roundtable was held at NGO home here on Friday. Prasad and other leaders released the general strike poster. Prasad said that all the leaders of the trade unions should take part in the strike for the protection of labor rights, social security and protection of the public sector.