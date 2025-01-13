Pothole-free initiative revamps 1,444 km roads in Annamayya district

Tirupati : Annamayya district witnessed a significant leap in infrastructure development with the inauguration of the Rs 14.65 crore project to repair and rehabilitate 1,444 kilometers of pothole-ridden roads. The initiative, launched on November 2, 2024, is part of the State’s ambitious ‘Pothole-Free Roads’ programme, unveiled by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to transform Andhra Pradesh’s road network.

Once, district Collector Sridhar Chamakuri and State Transport and Youth Affairs Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy officially commenced the programme in Sambepalli mandal, the event was echoed across the district with local representatives inaugurating similar projects in their constituencies.

The Annamayya district project has been divided into two phases, with funds allocated accordingly. The first phase, worth Rs 5.82 crore, focused on repairing 494 kilometers of roads and has been successfully completed. The second phase, budgeted at Rs 8.83 crore, targets 868 kilometers of road repairs and is progressing at a rapid pace.

Both phases emphasise quality and timely execution, with the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department taking the lead. In addition to pothole repairs, Rs 1.52 crore has been sanctioned for clearing vegetation along 1,658 kilometers of roadways. This initiative, which includes 36 individual projects, is aimed at improving visibility and enhancing road safety.

The project entails filling potholes, levelling roads and resurfacing with new tar. It also includes drainage repair to ensure proper water flow, preventing water stagnation and subsequent road damage. District officials have closely monitored progress to maintain high standards of quality and timeliness.

As part of the State’s broader effort, the government has addressed pending dues of Rs.1,061 crore to contractors and allocated Rs 860 crore for road repairs. This financial infusion underscores the administration’s commitment to revitalising the neglected road infrastructure.

The pothole-free roads initiative is poised to deliver multiple benefits. It will significantly enhance road safety by reducing accidents caused by potholes, improve connectivity to foster commerce and industrial growth, attract more tourists due to better road conditions and raise the living standards of rural residents through improved access and mobility.

Collector Sridhar Chamakuri stated that the first phase’s success has set the tone for timely completion of the second phase. He emphasised strict adherence to quality standards and urged contractors to meet deadlines. Minister Ramprasad Reddy expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for prioritising infrastructure improvements, emphasising the long-term benefits of pothole-free roads for the district’s residents. The Roads and Buildings Department aims to complete all repairs in Annamayya District by January 31, 2025.