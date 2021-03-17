Potti Sreeramulu's kin felicitated in Ongole

Ongole: The Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu Abhimana Sangham members felicitated the family members of Sreeramulu, celebrating the 120th birth anniversary of the man who sacrificed his life for the Andhra State here on Tuesday.

They also presented Service Awards to the volunteers who rendered precious services to the common people during the lockdown.

The Sangham president PerakamNaganjaneyulu presided over the programme in which the Arya Vysya Corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad, traffic DSP M Surendra, CWC member Padmavathi participated as chief guests.

They felicitated the family members of Potti Sreeramulu from Nellore, Gunupudi Subrahmanyam and GunupudiVeeranjaneyulu in the presence of large audience and wished the public follows the latter in selfless service.

They also felicitated NVS Rammohan, BV Sagar, BVS Kumar, PVB Suresh, Attaluri Subbarao, N Krishnamurthy, NallamalliBalu, S Sivakumar and Ganesh Gupta for their voluntary service during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, CWC member Padmavathi and traffic DSP Surendra conducted an awareness session on the eradication of child labour from the State and requested the cooperation of all stakeholders in the society.

They also explained the adverse effects of child marriages on girls and on society and advised the children must be in schools.

AmarajeeviPotti Sreeramulu AbhimanaSangham members Taluri Vijay Kumar, Chebrolu Venkata Suresh, Rajesh, Srinivasa Reddy, Narasimha Rao, students and their parents also participated in the programme.