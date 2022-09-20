Power distribution quality will be monitored at regular intervals

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy lauded the APEPDCL's performance in providing quality services to customers. Holding a review meeting with officers of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on Monday, the Chairman said he had paid a visit to monitor the performance of electricity distribution companies, including the Southern and Central regions.

The Chairman reviewed the performance of APEPDCL and AP Transco substations and also its feeder faults, overload, repairs, capacity, etc. With the coordination between APTRANSCO and APEPDCL, the distribution system would function smoothly, and it would help provide quality service to the consumers. A number of issues were discussed at the review meeting. Further, Nagarjuna Reddy said necessary steps would be taken to strengthen the distribution companies.

He also clarified that the automatic compensation system for the victims of electric accidents, interruptions in power supply and complaints from the consumers will thoroughly be monitored. The Chairman said the staff was extending better service to the farmers by providing power supply during daytime. "Two new units are coming up in Krishnapatnam and Vijayawada and their commercial activities will start soon," he informed.

Nagarjuna Reddy clarified that there are no dues pending from the State government. About Rs 32,940 crore are outstanding, of which about Rs 24,080 crore have been paid so far by the AP Government. About Rs 8,500 crore was paid for subsidies related to agriculture and SC and ST domestic consumers, he said.

A poster and leaflets related to safety instructions to be followed by the consumers were unveiled on the occasion. APEPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao, directors D Chandram and B Ramesh Prasad, Transco director AKV Bhaskar and other officials took part in the meeting.