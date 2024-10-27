  • Menu
Power minister blames YSRCP govt for power tariff increase

Highlights

  • Ravi Kumar says consumers have to bear additional burden of Rs 12,000 cr for 2023-24
  • Points out that former CM Jagan himself gave permission to discoms for collecting Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment charges
  • Accuses Jagan of pocketing illegal sums accrued through ‘quid pro quo’ deals struck for power purchase from private companies at exorbitant prices

Vijayawada : Minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar alleged that power consumers are going to face additional burden of Rs 11,826.42 crore for 2023-24 due to the mismanagement and misrule of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a statement here on Saturday, the minister said that the YSRCP government is responsible for Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges. He said the power distribution companies (discoms) got permission for collecting additional charges from consumers during Jagan Mohan Reddy rule and the former chief minister himself gave permission for it. He said now people are forced to pay additional charges in coming months due to faulty policies of Jagan’s government.

Ravi Kumar alleged that the YSRCP government had neglected the APGenco and purchased power from private companies at excess rates. “The previous government had never followed transparency in purchasing power. The amount netted through ‘quid pro quo’ transactions went into the ‘Tadepalli palace’. Both Jagan Mohan Reddy and then energy minister carried out coal procurement deals in a secret manner,” he alleged.

Ravi Kumar said the YSRCP government increased power tariff nine times during its five-year- rule but is now resorting to false propaganda on power charges.

