Power minister orders 24x7 supply for Maha Sivaratri

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed power distribution companies (discoms) to ensure uninterrupted and quality electricity supply to all temples and surrounding areas across the state during the upcoming Maha Sivaratri festival.

The minister held a teleconference on Wednesday with discom CMDs L Sivasankar, I Prudhvi Tej and P Pulla Reddy along with senior officials of the power department, to review preparedness for the festival. He noted that a large number of devotees are expected to visit major Siva temples and other shrines, making continuous power supply essential for the smooth conduct of religious activities.

Ravi Kumar instructed officials to take all necessary measures to prevent power disruptions during the festival period. He called for arrangements for alternative power supply wherever required and directed that 24x7 maintenance teams be kept ready to address any issues immediately.

He also ordered advance inspections of feeders, transformers and distribution lines to avoid unforeseen problems. Field-level officers have been asked to remain alert and ensure close monitoring to enable swift restoration in case of emergencies.

Describing uninterrupted power supply during Maha Ssivaratri as a priority and time-bound task, the minister said every discom must act responsibly to ensure devotees celebrate the festival without inconvenience.