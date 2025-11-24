  1. Home
News

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 9:00 AM IST
Power to Bahujans is goal
Guntur: Bharath Chaitanya Yuvajana Party state president Bode Ramachandra Yadav said that meaningful change must start with the upcoming local elections. Speaking at the Yadava Karthika Vana Samaradhana in Guntur on Sunday, he stressed his mission to free the state from exploitative forces and ensure political power for Bahujans.

He criticised decades of vote bank politics that sidelined BCs, Yadavas, Dalits, women, and youth. Yadav declared he would continue an uncompromising fight for their rights and development.

Bode Ramachandra YadavBharath Chaitanya Yuvajana PartyGunturBahujan EmpowermentLocal Elections

