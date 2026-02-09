PPA CEO emphasises adherence to deadlines

Polavaram: Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer Yogesh Paithankar carried out a comprehensive review of Polavaram Irrigation Project and expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing works, while underlining the importance of completing the project as per schedule.

Paithankar on Sunday convened a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the PPA, State Water Resources Department and executing agency. He held detailed discussions with PPA Chief Engineer M Ramesh Kumar and senior engineers to take stock of construction activities and resolve any issues affecting progress.

The meeting was attended by PPA Deputy Director Praveen Verma; Engineer-in-Chief K Narasimha Murthy; Superintending Engineers R Ramachandra Rao and Tirumala Rao; Chief Engineer (Quality Control) Seshu Babu; Executive Engineers Balakrishna, Srinivas, Narasimha Rao and Prem Chand; along with representatives of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), including General Manager A. Gangadhar and Deputy General Manager Murali Pammi.

Officials briefed the PPA CEO on the developments since his last visit and informed him about the implementation of suggestions made by a team of foreign experts, who inspected the project for four days in January last week. The experts had later met Paithankar in New Delhi to present their observations, following which the CEO decided to assess the ground situation personally.

Later in the day, Paithankar inspected major works at Gap-1, Gap-2 and the Earth-Cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam. Engineers from the Water Resources Department and MEIL explained the construction methodology, progress achieved and upcoming milestones.

Paithankar also reviewed the status of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) works for project-affected families and instructed officials to ensure their completion within fixed timelines.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said Polavaram Project is being closely monitored by both Central and State governments. He directed officials to prepare a clear action plan and strictly adhere to it for the timely completion of all components. He further assured that all necessary approvals and design clearances would be expedited to prevent delays, reiterating the Centre’s commitment to work in close coordination with the State for the early completion of the project.