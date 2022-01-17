Prabhala Teertham celebrated in Konaseema

Kakinada: Konaseema people celebrated the 400-year-old tradition of 'Prabhala Teertham' in the coconut fields of River Godavari on Kanuma, the third day of Sankranti festival, in East Godavari district on Sunday.

Prabhala Teertham is celebrated in Konaseema region including Madanaplli, Gollavilli and Vadaparru in Uppalaguptam mandal, Ambajipeta, Machavaram and Thondavaram in Ambajipeta mandal, Madanapalli, Vanapalli in Kothapeta mandal and also other mandals in Konaseema. Hundreds of people carried Prabhalu in a grand possession, in which children, officials, political leaders and general public participated. An excellent grand prabhala teertham has been celebrated in Jagganathota in Konaseema. All the Prabhas were later immersed in River Godavari.

Under the guidance and leadership of Amalapuram DSP Y Madhav Reddy, strict bandobust was arranged to prevent any untoward incidents.

For the last 400 years, this procession has been traditionally followed and is in vogue in Konaseema. According to locals, whoever comes to Konaseema during Sankranti festival they will not miss to see and enjoy this beautiful lovely spectacle of Prabhala Teertham procession in these areas. The Sankrati festival concludes after conducting the Prabhala Teertham.