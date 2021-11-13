Prakasam: 99 students of St Ann's College get placement

Nayunipalli (Prakasam): Setting a record of sorts, 99 students of St Ann's College of Engineering and Technology (SACET) secured placement in the software giants in the recruitment drive organised on the campus here, secretary of SACET Vanama Ramakrishna Rao said here on Thursday while congratulating the students for their spectacular achievement.

Speaking to newsmen on the college premises, the secretary said that the focus on making the students all-rounders helped them land in the big firm.

Referring to the packages the students were offered, he said that sizable number of the students received good packages from the multinational company.

He said that majority of the final year students received placement offers because of the special training programme conducted by the training and placement cell of the college.

He said that the college which was set up in sprawling 40 acres is offering nine undergraduate programmes and five postgraduate programmes in the engineering stream apart from MBA, MCA, B Pharmacy and four polytechnic diploma courses. College principal Dr M Venugopala Rao said that 157 students were shortlisted for interviews and 47 students from the CSE branch, 44 students from ECE branch, five from Mechanical branch, and 3 from EEE received offer letters. He said that the recruitment process is undertaken every year with a number of well-known IT firms and other companies participating in it.