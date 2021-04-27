Prakasam administration to use FAST app to monitor containment activity

Ongole: The Prakasam district administration is developing an app to monitor and track the containment activity with a focus on the movement of the Covid-19 squad in and out of the containment zones, their reporting and visualising the information for presentations.

The Field Action Supervision and Tracking (FAST) App is expected to be launched by the Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Dr Audimulapu Suresh in a meeting at Ongole on Tuesday.

The FAST App, the brainchild of Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, will help the district level officers to focus on the activity in the Covid-19 containment zones, track the movement of the staff on duty at the ground level. With the help of the app, the monitoring and supervising officials can add, edit and delete the containment zones, with their ward name and street names in the villages and towns. They can receive the pictures of the activity taken by the ground level staff along with their geographic coordinates in real-time.

They can also track the movement of the staff in the field between any interval of time and replay it to find out whether they actually went to the said place or not. The officials can get the details of the active and inactive containment zones as per the date, squad, and area-wise under their supervision. With the app, the ground staff like volunteers, sanitation staff, ANMs, Anganwadi workers can share their reports along with the photos easily and the mandal, divisional and district level officers can access them as an abstract and detailed report.

Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara said that they are going to use the Field Action Supervision and Tracking app to provide all services to the public as soon as possible. He said that the app helps them in tracking the activities like spraying disinfectants, maintenance of registers, police towers, closed and open barricades, details of the medical camps running, etc. He said that the app will help them in identifying lapses and increase the speed in delivering the services to the people in containment zones.