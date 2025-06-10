Prakasam collector felicitates ‘Shining Stars’

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya emphasised that every student should set a goal and work persistently until they achieve it, stating that those who pursue their objectives with unwavering dedication will surely accomplish their dreams.

The collector, along with Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, AP Livestock Development Agency chairman Shaik Reyaz, participated as chief guest to the felicitation to Shining Stars, the 242 Class X and 36 Intermediate students from government schools and colleges who outperformed in the final exams, at Sai Baba Central School in Ongole, on Monday. Each recipient was presented with a certificate, a medal, and a cash prize of Rs 20000.

Speaking at the event, collector Ansariya explained that the ‘Shining Stars’ programme recognises six top-performing students from each mandal in the district. She advised students to set clear goals and work with determination and perseverance to reach great heights, emphasising that persistent effort toward their chosen objectives will lead to success. She urged parents to recognise their children’s potential and encourage them according to their capabilities. The Collector expressed hope that students in Prakasam district would excel in their studies, bring honour to the district, and reach new heights of achievement. She also thanked the state government for organising such beneficial programmes.

MLA Damacharla Janardan Rao highlighted the importance of education in today’s world, noting that the state government implements such programmes to encourage students with the belief that education is key to a bright future.

MLA Vijay Kumar emphasised that social development is achievable only through education and that education is the sole path for economically disadvantaged communities to progress.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha stressed that education is the only means to change one’s destiny, and reminded students to work toward fulfilling their parents’ dreams.

Reyaz hoped that Prakasam district would achieve first place in education in the coming days, advising parents that while material assets may be temporary, education serves as a permanent weapon for their children’s future.

The programme was attended by DEO Kiran Kumar, RIO Simon Victor, education department officials, students, their parents, and other dignitaries.