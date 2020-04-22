Prakasam Collector Pola Bhaskara said Tests for coronavirus to begin on april 27

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Pola Bhaskara on Wednesday said tests for coronavirus would be conducted in the district on April 27. He inspected the VRDL, CLIA testing equipment at RIMS here on Wednesday.



The Collector said as many as 280 samples can be tested in a day on the VRDL swab-based machine, once the reagents, chemicals, and kits reach the district. Six TRUENAT machines in Ongole, 4 in Markapur, 3 in Chirala, and 4 in Kandukur were installed. A total of 240 samples are being tested on them now. As many as 20,000 kits would be provided to the district for conducting tests on the CLIA machine with a capacity of 1,000 samples per day.

Bhaskara directed the officials to enter the details of the coronavirus positive cases online along with the treatment being given to them, and the condition of each patient.

He ordered them to conduct the tests round the clock and appoint the necessary lab technicians immediately. He asked the staff to be careful and alert while conducting the tests.

The GGH Superintendent Dr D Sriramulu, RMO Venugopal Reddy, Covid-19 District Coordinator Dr Richards, RIMS Medical College principal Dr Nagarajamannar and others were also present.