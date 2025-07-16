Prakasam dist leaders selected for JVV State committee

Ongole: Prominent doctor, Dr Kolla Nageswara Rao, and Kolla Madhu from Ongole have been selected as the Chief Advisor and Vice-President respectively of the newly formed State Committee of Jana Vignana Vedika, announced its national vice-president Shaik Gayaz Basha in a statement on Tuesday.

Basha informed that Kancherla Venkateswara Rao has been selected as Secretary, Meena Dhananjay as Information Convener, and Kommireddy Kondamma as Equality Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh State Committee, and congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers. He expressed confidence that the new committee will take forward the ideals of Jana Vignana Vedika more effectively.

Basha emphasised several key priorities for the organisation, including demanding that the government expedite completion of the Veligonda Project, focusing specifically on the education and healthcare sectors, establishing Science Centres in every district, and setting up planetariums across the state for enhanced scientific learning.

He said that the leaders from Prakasam district have introduced relevant resolutions at the recent ‘Jana Vignana Vedika State Maha Sabha’ regarding these developmental priorities.

The JVV leaders announced that the organisation is ready to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government on various aspects, including education, healthcare, science, and other related matters.

They committed to creating public awareness on these critical issues and expressed their readiness to work closely with the state government to advance scientific temper and rational thinking among the people while contributing to the overall development of education and healthcare infrastructure in

Andhra Pradesh.